AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 874.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 19.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $273,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Aptiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,576,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,325,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

APTV stock opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

