AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Medtronic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after acquiring an additional 608,587 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,857,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,260,000 after purchasing an additional 216,664 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,492,000 after buying an additional 292,575 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,690,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $701,775,000 after buying an additional 237,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

