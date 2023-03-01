AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

