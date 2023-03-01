AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.1 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $308.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.97.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.