AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $438.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.93 and a 200-day moving average of $430.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

