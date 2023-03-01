AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,864 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in McKesson by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Trading Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

NYSE:MCK opened at $349.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.79. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $268.80 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

