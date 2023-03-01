Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Shares of ATEC stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. 1,702,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,841. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 453,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,098.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 556,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 453,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,098.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 400,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

