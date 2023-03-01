Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Raoul Maitra Sells 2,500 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Raoul Maitra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,165.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

