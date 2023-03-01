Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 3,635,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,883,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Altice USA Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 69.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

