Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 61500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Altiplano Metals Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market cap of C$13.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

