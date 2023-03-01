AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in February

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmeraMex International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 9,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531. AmeraMex International has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

AmeraMex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.