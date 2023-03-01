Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Ameresco updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ameresco Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMRC opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameresco Company Profile

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

