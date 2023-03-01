American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,435 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises about 0.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of American Electric Power worth $124,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.36. 2,965,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

