American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,655 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.