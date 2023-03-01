America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Trading Down 3.9%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.61 and last traded at $81.61. Approximately 42,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 76,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

CRMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $556.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.40.

America's Car-Mart last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $335.86 million. America's Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. America's Car-Mart's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America's Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other America's Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 67,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $4,632,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 717,300 shares in the company, valued at $49,378,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.48 per share, with a total value of $382,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 725,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

