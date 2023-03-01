Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 130 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $1,972,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,035,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,133,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 746,495 shares of company stock worth $15,963,886 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $350.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.15 and a 200-day moving average of $347.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.73 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.