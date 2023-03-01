AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Short Interest Update

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AMMO Stock Performance
POWWP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. 8,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. AMMO has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $28.50.
AMMO Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
About AMMO
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
Featured Articles
