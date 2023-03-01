Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.11

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMFPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amplifon from €30.00 ($31.91) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

