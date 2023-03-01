Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) PT at C$58.08

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. CSFB downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$51.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$48.88 and a 12-month high of C$59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.34%.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 988,786 shares in the company, valued at C$54,185,472.80. In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at C$8,131,821.57. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 988,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,185,472.80. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

