Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Target Price at $110.09

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock worth $10,951,963. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,999,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,321,000 after acquiring an additional 100,592 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

