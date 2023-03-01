Analyzing Samsara (NYSE:IOT) & IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Samsara and IonQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 2 4 0 2.67 IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67

Samsara presently has a consensus target price of $21.44, suggesting a potential upside of 31.48%. IonQ has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.63%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Samsara.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Samsara has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Samsara and IonQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million 19.76 -$355.02 million ($1.06) -15.39 IonQ $2.10 million 435.91 -$106.19 million ($0.54) -8.56

IonQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IonQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -75.47% -21.98% -13.65% IonQ -1,158.58% -11.94% -11.25%

Summary

IonQ beats Samsara on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

