Andrew Davis Sells 1,751 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) SVP Andrew Davis sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $19,978.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,217.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of IRWD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.95.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.
