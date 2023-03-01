Aneel Zaman Sells 1,801 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

CDNS stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $191.43. 1,204,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,744. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

