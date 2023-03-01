Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.51% of Anterix worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Anterix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Anterix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Anterix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Anterix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 249,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Anterix by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $569.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.62. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $60.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

