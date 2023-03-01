Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.31% of AON worth $171,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.71. The stock had a trading volume of 944,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,902. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.55.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

