Aphria (TSE:APHA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA – Get Rating) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.55. Approximately 9,609,357 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,161,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.53.
Aphria Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23.
About Aphria
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
Further Reading
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.