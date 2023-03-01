Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABR stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABR. StockNews.com raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Stories

