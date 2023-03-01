Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.18. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

