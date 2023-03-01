Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.30 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMBP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 868,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 44.69% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 87,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,922 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

