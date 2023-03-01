Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the January 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Argo Blockchain stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 16,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,493. The stock has a market capitalization of £794,039.40 and a PE ratio of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.07 ($0.01). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.22.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

