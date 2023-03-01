Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Trading 46.7% Higher

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 46.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 66,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Asian Television Network International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Asian Television Network International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates approximately 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Television Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Television Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.