AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for AssetMark Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

AMK opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 104,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

