AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMKGet Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for AssetMark Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

AMK opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 104,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.