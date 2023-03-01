Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Up 83.5% in February

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the January 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of ARZGY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,661. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $11.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARZGY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($17.87) to €16.45 ($17.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($17.02) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

