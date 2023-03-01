Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 659.1% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Atento Stock Performance

Shares of Atento stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 6,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,092. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.73. Atento has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Atento

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atento Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atento in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

