Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 336,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 398,762 shares.The stock last traded at $99.99 and had previously closed at $100.81.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.45.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.
