Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 336,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 398,762 shares.The stock last traded at $99.99 and had previously closed at $100.81.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.45.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

