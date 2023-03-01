Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 89.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.