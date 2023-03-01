Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 622.4% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Auto Trader Group Stock Down 0.6 %
ATDRY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 56,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.24.
Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Auto Trader Group
Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.
See Also
