Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 622.4% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 0.6 %

ATDRY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 56,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.24.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Auto Trader Group

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 528 ($6.37) to GBX 550 ($6.64) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 640 ($7.72) to GBX 610 ($7.36) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised Auto Trader Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 565 ($6.82) to GBX 550 ($6.64) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $592.29.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

