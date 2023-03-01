Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.76. Avalon shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 251 shares changing hands.

Avalon Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

