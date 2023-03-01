Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $447.00 million-$472.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.34 million. Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.29 EPS.

Avid Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

AVID traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $28.89. 238,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,041. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Insider Transactions at Avid Technology

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

In related news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,908,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

