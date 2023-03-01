Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.20 million. Avid Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.75 EPS.

Avid Technology Price Performance

AVID traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. 238,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Insider Transactions at Avid Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 46,410 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.