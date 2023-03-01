Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RNA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. 274,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,121 shares of company stock worth $556,584 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

