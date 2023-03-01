AVINOC Trading 2% Lower This Week (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One AVINOC token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a total market cap of $98.25 million and $325,491.96 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AVINOC has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

