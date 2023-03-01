Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aviva Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 34,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,134. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. Aviva has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 535 ($6.46) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Investec cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.81) to GBX 560 ($6.76) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 520 ($6.27) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.57.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

