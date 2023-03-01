AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AXIS Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AXIS Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.22%.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,577,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the second quarter worth $49,259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 821,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.