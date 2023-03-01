Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $237.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $237.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.44.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON traded up $7.98 on Wednesday, reaching $208.29. The company had a trading volume of 301,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,253. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.32 and its 200 day moving average is $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,406,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,279,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at $35,406,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,128 shares of company stock worth $66,165,548. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

