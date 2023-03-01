B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 243.5% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Performance

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. 34,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,447. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

