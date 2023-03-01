Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $1.70 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.24.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.11. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

