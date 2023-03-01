Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $841,000 Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,321,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Chart Industries by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 28,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000.

GTLS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.87. 145,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.21 and a beta of 1.42. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.68 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.73.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

