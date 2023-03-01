Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 254,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.14% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after buying an additional 931,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after buying an additional 2,766,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

AEO traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,918. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.