Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 893,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,870. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

